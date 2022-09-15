BOB assistant manager absconds after siphoning off ₹2.69 crore

He transferred the money to his wife’s account

An assistant manager working with Bank of Baroda at Yallapur in Uttar Kannada district has absconded along with his wife after transferring to ₹2.69 crore to his wife’s bank account.

According sources in Uttar Kannada district police, a manhunt has been launched to trace Kumar Krishnamurthy Bonala, 33. Further investigation has revealed that all the amount transferred has already been withdrawn from his wife’s account.

According to the complaint filed by manager of BOB Yallapur branch Vighneshwar Ganapati Bhat, Mr. Kumar illegally transferred the money to his wife Revathi Priyanka Gorre’s bank account between April 7, 2022 to September 5, 2022 using the login IDs of his colleagues Sanjeev Subraya Bhat and Nagendra Bhimanna Nanapur.

The Yallapur police have registered a case under section 409, 417, 420 of PIC and 66(c) of IT Act.