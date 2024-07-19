Boating suspended at Ranganathittu

The Forest Department has suspended boating at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary as the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) has issued a warning that surplus water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) could be released ‘’at any moment’’.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Mysuru, said in a release that boating was suspended with effect from Friday itself and this order would remain in force until further orders. However, tourists could visit the bird sanctuary though boating service would not be available, the release added.

The bird sanctuary is on the multiple islands and islets in the Cauvery about a few km downstream of the KRS and tends to be flooded when the discharge from the reservoir is high. It is among the more popular tourist spots in the region and is recognised as an important bird area and a wetland of international importance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.