The boating organised at Triveni Sangam in view of Maha Kumbh Mela near K.R. Pet in Mandya district has been extended for the next 10 days in view of public demand. The Kumbh Mela concluded on Sunday.

Devotees and tourists continue to flock to the venue in Ambigarahalli-Sangapura-Pura villages.

The Department of Youth Empowerment, and Sports and General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure had organised the boating..