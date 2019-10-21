Karnataka

Boating enthusiasts back at Karanji Lake

Visitors enjoying a boat ride at the Karanji Lake in Mysuru.

Visitors enjoying a boat ride at the Karanji Lake in Mysuru.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Desilting, copious rains did the trick

Boating is back at Karanji Lake Nature Park after it was suspended for many months following depletion of water level.

Thanks to desilting of lake and copious rains, the lake has got back its original character, making way for resuming boating, one of the mainstays of the tourist destination.

No water hyacinth has grown on the lake surface and this has brought relief to the park managers as they believe that the water body had been freed from pollutants.

“Around 80 per cent of the lake is full and the remaining area will get covered after another spell of good rain. The lake has been fully refreshed, helping it to hold more water. This kind of ambience makes birds feel at home and breed,” said the park authorities.

