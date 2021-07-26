Boating at Ranganathittu sanctuary suspended

MYSURU

This follows rise in water level in the Cauvery

Boating at Ranganatittu bird sanctuary near Srirangapatna has been suspended following rise in water level in the Cauvery. The boating facility was withdrawn four days ago.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Prashanth Kumar said “Only when the level drops will we take a call on resuming boating after taking all local factors into consideration.”

The boats had been tied at the river bank following indefinite suspension.

Mr. Kumar, however, said the sanctuary is open for tourists, who have access to all other facilities.

As of now, there is no restriction on visitors to the sanctuary. Usually, when the water rises considerably after heavy discharge from the KRS dam, the sanctuary is closed for visitors since it gets flooded.

The sanctuary was reopened in the first week of July after a long closure due to pandemic-induced lockdown, cheering bird enthusiasts. The Forest Department reopened the major tourist destination on Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway on July 6 after the lockdown curbs were eased. The sanctuary was closed for a much longer time in the first wave last year like other tourist spots in Mysuru.

The visitors had been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour at the sanctuary which was sanitised before its gates were thrown open for visitors.

The response from tourists so far has not been very encouraging and the footfall post-lockdown continues to be gloomy with tourism yet to revive in the region.

The water level at KRS dam (measured at 6 p.m.) on Monday stood at 111.60 ft. as against the maximum of 124.80 ft. On this day last year, the level was 106.95 ft. The inflow on Monday was 27,836 cusecs while the outflow (to the river) was 9,611 cusecs.