Boat ride turns traumatic for tourists

What was supposed to be a fun trip to Goa ahead of the New Year turned into a harrowing experience for close to 30 tourists from Karnataka, after their boat broke down in the middle of the sea.

For close to four hours, 45 tourists, about 30 of them from Karnataka, were left stranded in the middle of the sea at Ribandar beach near Panaji. The motor boat suffered a technical glitch and stopped moving. In spite of reaching out to the local police and helpline, no aid came their way. Finally, the tourists reached out to regional television channels in Karnataka, after which a rescue boat was sent.

With the changing tide, they had to endure choppy waters. Tourists, who shared their trauma with The Hindu, said they had to ensure that the weight of the boat was balanced to avoid capsizing.

B.M. Dayanand, one of the tourists, said he and his family reached Panaji on Friday. “We, a group of 15 people, came here for four days. On Monday, we went out in the boat and had travelled for almost three hours into the sea when it suddenly stopped. A boat was sent to our rescue only after we reached out to media channels,” he said.

He added that majority of them were from Kunigal in Tumakuru district while there were others from Bengaluru. The group is set to return from Panaji on Tuesday. “After being stranded for long, we were beginning to lose hope. I’m grateful that we made it back alive,” another tourist Ranjit said.

The tourists were able to get a rescue boat after Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy intervened. Mr. Reddy said that as soon he knew about the incident through the media, he reached out to IGP (Western Range) Hemanth Nimbalkar, who told police officials in Goa.

On whether action would be taken against the private boat operators, Mr. Reddy said the decision would be taken by the Goa police.