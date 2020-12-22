Boat overturns, man rescued

MANGALURU

22 December 2020 02:49 IST

The Coastal Security Police from Bhatkal rescued a 32-year-old fisherman, Yadava, from drowning in the sea after a country boat overturned near Alvekodi Kaki Gudda Island off Bhatkal on Monday.

According to a press note, Yadava who went fishing in his boat, Pati, fell into the sea after his vessel overturned in gutsy winds.

A team of personnel, including captain Mallappa Mudigowdar, Civil Police Constable Dinesh Naik, Sanjeev Nayak and Janardhan Mogera, rushed to Yadava’s rescue in their patrolling boat. The personnel not only rescued Yadava but also pulled his boat and the fishing net ashore.

Advertising

Advertising

Lauding the rescue operation, Additional Director-General of Police (Internal Security) Bhaskar Rao tweeted: “Dramatic and daring rescue by Coastal Police Bhatkal, Karnataka, for saving the life of a drowning fisherman. Very good seamanship to close in on the subject.” Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police R. Chetan also appreciated the work of the team.