Boat overturns, man rescued

The Coastal Security Police from Bhatkal rescued a 32-year-old fisherman, Yadava, from drowning in the sea after a country boat overturned near Alvekodi Kaki Gudda Island off Bhatkal on Monday.
According to a press note, Yadava who went fishing in his boat, Pati, fell into the sea after his vessel overturned in gutsy winds.
A team of personnel, including captain Mallappa Mudigowdar, Civil Police Constable Dinesh Naik, Sanjeev Nayak and Janardhan Mogera, rushed to Yadava’s rescue in their patrolling boat. The personnel not only rescued Yadava but also pulled his boat and the fishing net ashore.
Lauding the rescue operation, Additional Director-General of Police (Internal Security) Bhaskar Rao tweeted: “Dramatic and daring rescue by Coastal Police Bhatkal, Karnataka, for saving the life of a drowning fisherman. Very good seamanship to close in on the subject.” Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police R. Chetan also appreciated the work of the team.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath