Board to be set up to provide social security for cine and cultural activists

The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024 was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday to constitute a welfare board and establish a fund for financing schemes to provide social security to cine and cultural activists in the State.

Law and Parliamentary Minister H.K. Patil tabled the Bill amidst the House witnessing ruckus following the Opposition continuing dharna seeking resignation of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with regard to multi-score financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation Ltd.

The Bill said the government would constitute the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists Welfare Board headquartered in Bengaluru with the Labour Minister as its chairman.

Board’s functions

The functions of the board include ensuring registration of cine and cultural activists, maintaining a database, and generating unique ID cards. The registration would be valid for three years and the same would be renewed within three months from the date of the expiry.

The board will set up a monitoring mechanism to receive compliance of provisions of this Act and to certify that welfare cess is being duly collected. It will formulate and notify schemes for social security and welfare of the registered cine and cultural activists and ensure that workers have access to the benefits as per the scheme formulated by the board.

Levy of cess

The Bill envisages levy of a cess on cinema tickets, subscription fees on all revenue generated from the related establishments in the State. The welfare cess would be called “the Cine and Cultural Activists Welfare Cess”.

Cine and cultural activists registered under the board would be eligible to file a petition before an office, to be designated by the government, in relation to any grievances arising out of entitlements.

Other bills

Mr. Patil also tabled The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 to exempt the office of the Political Secretary-I and II to the Chief Minister, Office of the Financial Adviser to the Chief Minister, Office of Adviser (Policy and Planning) to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chairman to Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission from incurring disqualification for being a member of the Legislative Assembly or member of the Legislative Council of the State on such appointment.

The Karnataka GST (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was tabled to enable levy of penalty for non-registration of machines used in the manufacture of tobacco products and paan masala.