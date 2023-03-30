ADVERTISEMENT

Board seeks additional police force to be deployed in SSLC examination centres

March 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the poll bugle has been sounded, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has requested the government for additional police forces to be deployed at class X examination centres to avoid any disturbance due to election campaigns and rallies to students. Class X exams begin on Friday.

Gopalakrishna H.N., director, KSEAB, said: “To avoid malpractices and other disturbances, prohibitory orders have already been announced under Section 144 CrPC in the 200-metre radius of exam centres. Police will be deployed in every centre. We have also asked for additional forces to avoid any trouble.”

On Friday, the first language examination will be held in 3,3077 centres. This year, a total of 8,42,811 students have enrolled from 15,498 high schools for the class X examinations.

