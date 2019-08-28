Karnataka

Board put up at Hassan temple welcoming all

The board that reads ‘Open to All’ at Kalleshwara Temple in Kadaga village in Hassan taluk.

Acting upon opposition to the entry of people from Scheduled Castes into a temple at Kadaga village in Hassan, the Muzrai Department on Tuesday put up a board stating ‘Sarvarigu Mukta Pravesha’ (Open to All).

Some in the village had opposed the entry of Scheduled Castes into Kalleshwara temple in the village during the idol installation on Monday. The police were deployed to maintain law and order on the day. Following the visit by senior officers, the villagers had resolved that except priests, nobody would enter the temple.

Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha and Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat visited the village on Tuesday and held a peace meeting. The officers told villagers that practising untouchability would attract legal action. They said people from all castes would enjoy access to the temple.

