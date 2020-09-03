Board installed

Belagavi

03 September 2020 14:33 IST

Members of Marathi and Kannada organisations installed a board renaming the Y junction as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Peeranwadi village of Belagavi district on Thursday.

The crowd raised slogans Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji and Bharat mata ki jai. The pink board has steel letters in Marathi and Kannada declaring the name of the junction.

After the controversial installation of Sangolli Rayanna statue in Peeranwadi last week, the villagers had agreed to retain the statue, while naming the circle after Shivaji.