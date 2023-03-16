Board exam for classes 5 and 8 from March 27

March 16, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the High Court permitted the State government to hold the board exams for classes 5 and 8, and amidst the threat from some private school managements of challenging the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) has announced the revised schedule for the examination.

The exams will be held from March 27 to April 1 across the State. Except for Maths, all the exams will be conducted in the afternoon from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The Maths exam will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

However, the KSQAAC has clarified that according to the court order, no students will be detained even if they fail in the examination. The council will send the question papers and the evaluation will be conducted at the school level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of School Education and Literacy has changed the method of assessment for classes 5 and 8 by conducting uniform examinations for all schools in the State by preparing common question papers from the academic year of 2022-23. The department has announced the schedule on December 12, 2022.

But, the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools, Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association (RUPSA) Karnataka, and the Karnataka Unaided Schools Managements’ Association (KUSMA) challenged the government order in the High Court.

The High Court quashed the Government Order on March 10. The department challenged it in the Division Bench of the High Court. On March 15, the court stayed the single judge’s order of quashing the State government’s circular on holding uniform exams for the students of classes 5 and 8 as per the new method of assessment. It permitted the government to hold exams for the two classes as per the new assessment method after March 27 by rescheduling the dates.