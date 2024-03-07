GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Board exam for classes 5, 8, and 9 to begin from Monday

March 07, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the interim order of the Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, steps are being taken to conduct the board exam (Summative Assessment-2) for classes 5, 8, and 9, as per the schedule by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) from Monday.

The department has issued a circular in this regard. “All preparations for the examination have been successfully done and this year, around 28 lakh children will attend,” said B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner, DSEL. The exams for class 11 have been completed.

However, Lokesh Talikatte, president of the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka, and one of the petitioners against the government’s move, has decided to challenge the Division Bench order in the Supreme Court.

