February 23, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The board exam for classes 5 and 8 will held from March 13 to 18 across the State, according to the timetable released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

The board has instructed school authorities to conduct practical/oral exams from March 6 to 10.

For class 5 and 8 exams, the board will send the question papers and the evaluation will be conducted at the school level.