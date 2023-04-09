B.N. Chandrappa, ex-MP, appointed KPCC working president

April 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress on Sunday appointed B.N. Chandrappa, former MP, as KPCC working president in place of former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away recently. Mr. Chandrappa, who had represented Chitradurga in the Lok Sabha earlier, was the party vice-president before his new appointment.

The appointment comes at a time when the Congress is trying to woo the Scheduled Caste (Left) community, which is perceived to be backing the ruling BJP. The SC (Left) population is significantly high in Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Haveri, Davangere, Koppal, and Raichur districts.

As many as 101 Scheduled Castes in Karnataka are officially notified. According to the government there are four major castes in Scheduled Caste (Right-Madigas), five major castes in Scheduled Caste (Left-Holeyas), four “touchable” castes, and 88 other castes.

Party sources said that the appointment came as a balancing factor since Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC communications head Priyanka Kharge, and manifesto committee chairman G. Parameshwar represent the Scheduled Caste (Right), besides the late Dhruvanarayan. The Scheduled Caste (Right) is perceived to be backing the Congress, and the community is spread across the Old Mysore region, and a few districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“Scheduled Caste (Left) forms a big chunk of votes in the central region and some districts in Kalyana Karnataka and their support is crucial. Since almost all the important posts given to Scheduled Castes were from Right, Mr. Chandrappa was appointed to balance the caste equations among the Scheduled Caste voters,” party sources said. “The appointment is crucial for raising the issue of internal reservation cleared by the BJP that have been opposed by many sections among Scheduled Castes,” sources said.

Just before Election Commission announced the polls, the BJP government recommended internal reservation among Scheduled Castes slicing the 17 % reservation quota among the 100-and-odd castes. While Scheduled Castes (Left) was given 6 %, Scheduled Castes (Right) was given 5.5 %, and 4.5 % was given to touchable communities. besides 1 % to others

Of the total 36 seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes in the State, the Congress normally announces 11 to 12 candidates from Scheduled Castes (Left). A delegation of Scheduled Castes (Left) had recently met Mr. Kharge seeking more representation in ticket distribution. The Congress is yet to complete the ticket distribution process., and the party was under pressure to address community demands.