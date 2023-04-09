B.N. Chandrappa appointed KPCC working president

April 09, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Bengaluru

Former MP and Congress leader B. N. Chandrappa has been appointed as the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

It may be noted that one of the working presidents’ posts had become vacant in the wake of the death of former MP Dhruvanarayan. Mr. Chandrappa will be filling in the vacant slot.

Mr. Chandrappa, a Dalit leader, had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Chitradurga. He had earlier served as chairman of the Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd (Lidkar).

