HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.N. Chandrappa appointed KPCC working president

His appointment comes in the wake of the demise of former MP Dhruvanarayan

April 09, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Congress has appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit on April 9, 2023.

Congress has appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit on April 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former MP and Congress leader B. N. Chandrappa has been appointed as the working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

A file photo of Congress leader B N Chandrappa taking out a rally in Chitradurga in June 2021.

A file photo of Congress leader B N Chandrappa taking out a rally in Chitradurga in June 2021. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

It may be noted that one of the working presidents’ posts had become vacant in the wake of the death of former MP Dhruvanarayan. Mr. Chandrappa will be filling in the vacant slot.

Mr. Chandrappa, a Dalit leader, had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Chitradurga. He had earlier served as chairman of the Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd (Lidkar).

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.