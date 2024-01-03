BMTC to start advance booking facility for Wonder-La Amusement Park Vajra buses

January 03, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) will start advance booking facility for the buses which are operating 10 Air-Conditioned services with 20 single trips to Wonder-La Amusement Park on four routes from different parts of the city starting from January 15.

“For the benefit of the travelling public, advance booking facility for air-conditioned Vajra services operated from Kempegowda Bus Station to Wonder-La Amusement park is introduced in the AWATAR system of KSRTC from 15 Jan,” BMTC stated in a release.

A concession of 15% is being given on the entry fee of Wonder-La to every passenger travelled in Vajra services with valid ticket operating to Wonder-La, release added.

