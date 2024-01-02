BMTC to provide feeder buses on permanent lease to companies and factories from April 1 

January 02, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a huge push to promote public transport, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday announced that metro feeder services will be provided on a permanent contract basis for the use of staff of various companies and factories from April 1, in the backdrop of the expansion of metro services to the suburbs of Whitefield.

These buses would be provided by BMTC to the companies and factories at concessional fares. Various kinds of BMTC buses including midi, ordinary, B.S-06, Volvo, and two kinds of electric buses would be leased for feeder services.

Many advocates for public transport in the city welcomed the decision and called it a “progressive step” on the part of BMTC. With buses reaching the doors of individual companies, they also opined that those who would have previously not taken feeder buses due to the long walk inside tech parks, would also now incline towards public transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a positive development and I heartily welcome it. This will provide tech parks with an opportunity to charter these buses. It would be mutually beneficial to employees and even BMTC as it is guaranteed revenue for the corporation. This is an effective use of public resources,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow at WRI India. He added that the usage of e-buses would also be sustainable.

He also hailed it as a big win for the #Personal2Public (P2P) campaign which was launched by Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC), in association with WRI India which aimed to reduce the usage of personal vehicles by encouraging office-goers to switch to metro at least twice a week.

In 2023, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) expanded the Purple Line from Baiyyapanahalli across the IT corridor up to Whitefield (Kadugodi).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.