GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC to provide feeder buses on permanent lease to companies and factories from April 1 

January 02, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The buses would be provided by BMTC at concessional fares. 

The buses would be provided by BMTC at concessional fares.  | Photo Credit: File photo

In a huge push to promote public transport, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday announced that metro feeder services will be provided on a permanent contract basis for the use of staff of various companies and factories from April 1, in the backdrop of the expansion of metro services to the suburbs of Whitefield.  

These buses would be provided by BMTC to the companies and factories at concessional fares. Various kinds of BMTC buses including midi, ordinary, B.S-06, Volvo, and two kinds of electric buses would be leased for feeder services.  

Many advocates for public transport in the city welcomed the decision and called it a “progressive step” on the part of BMTC. With buses reaching the doors of individual companies, they also opined that those who would have previously not taken feeder buses due to the long walk inside tech parks, would also now incline towards public transport. 

“This is a positive development and I heartily welcome it. This will provide tech parks with an opportunity to charter these buses. It would be mutually beneficial to employees and even BMTC as it is guaranteed revenue for the corporation. This is an effective use of public resources,” said Srinivas Alavilli, fellow at WRI India. He added that the usage of e-buses would also be sustainable.  

He also hailed it as a big win for the #Personal2Public (P2P) campaign which was launched by Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC), in association with WRI India which aimed to reduce the usage of personal vehicles by encouraging office-goers to switch to metro at least twice a week.  

In 2023, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) expanded the Purple Line from Baiyyapanahalli across the IT corridor up to Whitefield (Kadugodi).  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.