BMTC to lend 40 buses for Mysuru operations

August 17, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is expected to handover about 40 to 50 buses to the KSRTC Mysuru division for easing its intra-city services.

Post-Shakti, the passenger load on intra-city routes has gone up substantially and the division was in need of buses to cater to the rising demand for operations within the city.

As the current fleet was unable to meet the rush, with the buses running packed particularly during the peak hours, the division had sought additional buses for handling the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller B. Srinivas said the BMTC was giving around 200 buses to the KSRTC, and about 40 to 50 buses are expected to be added to the fleet in Mysuru. “May be by Dasara, the buses will be arriving in Mysuru,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.