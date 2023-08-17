HamberMenu
BMTC to lend 40 buses for Mysuru operations

August 17, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is expected to handover about 40 to 50 buses to the KSRTC Mysuru division for easing its intra-city services.

Post-Shakti, the passenger load on intra-city routes has gone up substantially and the division was in need of buses to cater to the rising demand for operations within the city.

As the current fleet was unable to meet the rush, with the buses running packed particularly during the peak hours, the division had sought additional buses for handling the situation.

KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller B. Srinivas said the BMTC was giving around 200 buses to the KSRTC, and about 40 to 50 buses are expected to be added to the fleet in Mysuru. “May be by Dasara, the buses will be arriving in Mysuru,” he said.

