BMTC to lease 921 e-buses under Grand Challenge

The State government has given approval to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to lease 921 electric buses (e-buses) under the ‘Grand Challenge’ initiative of the Union government.

The BMTC had applied for leasing 1500 e-buses and Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, has given approval for leasing 921 buses.

On Sunday, while addressing a gathering on the occasion of launching the new e-bus services in the city, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State government has given its approval for the corporation to lease the e-buses. Each bus will get a subsidy of ₹39 lakh per bus and the corporation has to bear the operational cost of ₹41 per km to the operator.

The new buses are likely to hit the road next year. The corporation will receive support from the State government for induction of 840 BSVI diesel buses in the coming days.

‘Comprehensive plan’

In his speech, the Chief Minister said that in three-and-a-half years, the vehicle numbers in the city will outnumber the human population. He said that the city is growing at a fast rate, and more than 1.25 crore people are living in the city and new vehicles are hitting roads in thousands every day. Vehicle numbers have already crossed over 1.04 crore. He said that in order to give impetus to the public transport system, the State government will come out with a comprehensive mobility plan to address issues of commuting by involving all the government agencies concerned.