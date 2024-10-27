ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC receives National Award for public involvement in urban transport

Published - October 27, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The award was presented on October 27, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been awarded the “Award of Excellence in Urban Transport” under the category “City with Best Record of Public Involvement in Transport” by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The award was presented on October 27, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ramachandran R., BMTC’s Managing Director, accepted the award from Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal.

According to a release by BMTC, the Corporation’s innovative HSR Layout intra-loop bus service, the first of its kind in India, played a pivotal role in this achievement. “This eco-friendly initiative has received national acclaim for enhancing urban mobility within the city while actively involving the public in its development,” release stated.

