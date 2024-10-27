GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC receives National Award for public involvement in urban transport

The award was presented on October 27, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Published - October 27, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been awarded the “Award of Excellence in Urban Transport” under the category “City with Best Record of Public Involvement in Transport” by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The award was presented on October 27, at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Ramachandran R., BMTC’s Managing Director, accepted the award from Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal.

According to a release by BMTC, the Corporation’s innovative HSR Layout intra-loop bus service, the first of its kind in India, played a pivotal role in this achievement. “This eco-friendly initiative has received national acclaim for enhancing urban mobility within the city while actively involving the public in its development,” release stated.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.