November 23, 2024e-Paper

BMTC plans to set up new charging stations as its ev fleet would double by 2025

Published - November 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now planning to establish new charging stations for its fleet of electric buses which has crossed the 1000-mark, and is projected to nearly double by 2025.

Currently, the BMTC has 6,158 buses, of which 1027 are electric. The charging stations would be set up at locations where drivers take scheduled breaks.

Elaborating on the initiative, a senior BMTC official said, “We have already installed EV chargers at various depots in the city. With the anticipated increase in electric buses, we are planning to set up additional EV charging stations at Traffic and Transit Management Centres (TTMCs), depots, and locations where the bus crew takes a break. Drivers are provided with a 45-minute charge window during their break, allowing buses to recharge easily.”

The electric bus fleet comprises 637 buses manufactured by TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors. These buses were procured under the Union Government’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) Scheme. Additionally, the BMTC operates 300 12-metre-long e-buses manufactured by Ashok Leyland subsidiary Switch Mobility under the FAME-II Scheme, and 90 nine-metre-long e-buses produced by the JBM Group under the Smart Cities Mission.

All electric buses in the fleet are non-AC and procured under a gross cost contract (GCC) model, where manufacturers are responsible for providing both the driving crew and maintenance.

Officials said that the environmental benefits of the initiative are already evident as the operation of these 1,000 electric buses has saved 51,000 litres of diesel and prevented the emission of 1.38 lakh kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO₂) daily. These EV buses do not emit harmful gases or smoke into the air, significantly reducing emissions on a daily basis.

Looking ahead, the BMTC is also preparing to introduce air-conditioned electric buses into its fleet. In April this year, it awarded OHM Global Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, the contract to supply 320 air-conditioned electric buses under the GCC lease model. Additionally, the BMTC plans to replace its aging Volvo buses on Vajra and Vayu Vajra airport routes with air-conditioned electric buses.

Published - November 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST

