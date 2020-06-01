BMTC, KSRTC to ply buses from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting today

The BMTC started operating AC buses from Monday and 75 buses were operated in eight routes.

01 June 2020 23:23 IST

This is after the State government decided to revise night curfew timings

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will run from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday. This follows the State government’s decision to revise the night curfew timings from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The BMTC was operating buses from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Monday.

BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha said: “As the State government has revised curfew timings, we have decided to ply buses from early in the morning to 9 p.m., which was also a demand of the public.” She said that BMTC was operating around 4,300 buses and the ridership had been constantly increasing day by zday.

This is expected to help thousands of passengers and also reduce the evening rush, an official said, adding that the number of buses deployed will also naturally increase.

The BMTC started operating AC buses from Monday and 75 buses were operated in eight routes, with all the AC buses enabled with QR-based payment option. The routes were Majestic to Kadugodi, Majestic to Hoskote, Majestic to Attibele, Majestic to Sarjapur, Hebbal to Banashankari, Hebbal to Silk Board, Banashankari to ITPB, and Electronics City to ITPB.

However, AC bus service to Kempegowda International Airport has not yet resumed and a decision on it will be taken soon.

KSRTC buses too

Even the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to operate most of its buses from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday onwards. “Our long-route night bus services left by 7 p.m. till now. However, from Monday, we have extended it to up to 9 p.m. and in the morning we will start at 5 a.m.,” a senior KSRTC official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad said operations were stabilising and more KSRTC buses would hit the roads soon. “We are also in talks with the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to operate inter-State buses for regular passengers. A decision on it will be taken in a day or two,” he said.

He also added that they were also mulling resuming the operations of AC buses.

QR based payment option

With an aim to reduce cashless and contactless transactions in BMTC buses, the corporation had introduced QR code-based payment option through UPI-based e-wallets in BMTC buses.

As on Monday, 2,500 BMTC buses on road have been enabled with QR code-based payment option.

“When we resumed our services on May 20, only around 70 buses allowed passengers to pay through QR code facility and now 2,500 buses have it,” BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha said, adding that almost all the buses will be enabled with this system.

A senior BMTC official said that contactless transaction is an important public health measure.