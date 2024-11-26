BMTC increases time limits to ease pressure on drivers and reduce road rage incidents  

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has made a significant change to its operations in response to the rising number of road rage incidents and attacks on bus drivers by increasing the time limit allotted for drivers between the starting point and the destination.

A BMTC official said, “A thorough route study has been conducted to implement these changes. We have increased the time limit by 15 to 20 minutes in many bus routes. This measure is expected to alleviate the stress drivers experience due to time constraints and prevent accidents caused by high-speed driving.”

It may be noted that there have been six attacks on BMTC bus crew since October in the city.

The extended timings apply to 1,800 routes. “For instance, the journey from Majestic to Banashankari, with a previous allotted duration of 55 minutes, now has an extended duration of 1 hour and 15 minutes, giving drivers an additional 20 minutes to reach the destination. Similar adjustments have been made in various other routes, depending on the average travel time required,” the official said.

Better planning

The BMTC has already adopted a vehicle tracking system and cameras in the buses. “Our chief traffic manager is using this tracking system to assess the actual travel time on each route. This data-driven approach will help us set realistic time limits for all 58,000 trips operated daily. Considering the rise in traffic post the covid-19, these adjustments were overdue,” an official said.

Attacks on BMTC bus crew November 20: A bus driver was assaulted by a motorist on J.C. Road November 12: S.J. Park police arrest a 32-year-old mechanic for assaulting a BMTC bus driver at busy Corporation Circle November 10: Byatarayanapura police arrest a 36-year-old carpenter for assaulting a bus driver at Hale Guddadahalli junction on Mysuru Road On October 26: Two bikers assault a BMTC conductor and a contract driver on Tannery Road October 24: A passenger attacks a conductor over a trivial dispute October 1: A conductor stabbed by a passenger for asking him to move from the footboard.

Road safety training

In addition to extending travel time limits, the BMTC has initiated road safety training programmes in collaboration with the Bengaluru traffic police. The BMTC drivers are being sent in groups to the traffic management centre on Infantry road, where senior traffic police officials deliver lectures on road safety, stress management, and handling challenging situations on the road.

These sessions aim to enhance the understanding of traffic rules, instill a sense of responsibility in drivers, and reduce the chances of conflict. “These programs equip our drivers with the skills and knowledge to manage road rage incidents and prioritise passengers’ safety,” the BMTC official added.

