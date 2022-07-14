BMTC e-bus rams into electric pole

Around five passengers ravelling in a BMTC electric bus (e-bus) escaped narrowly when the driver lost control and rammed into a roadside electric pole near MC Junction on Magadi road on Thursday.

The bus was heading to Vijayanagar from Yeshwantpur when the incident occurred around 10.45 a.m. The driver of the bus, identified as Prashanth, who was working on contract basis, told the police that the accident was due to a technical snag. The brakes did not work due to the wet surface, causing the bus to slide on the footpath and collide with the pole, he said.