BMTC driver assaulted over alleged road rage

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a 36-year-old carpenter who allegedly assaulted a bus driver over a case of road rage at Hale Guddadahalli junction on Mysuru road on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Kamal Singh, 36, a resident of Malleshwaram, was locked in the bus with the help of the conductor and other passengers and handed over to Byatarayanapura police.

According to the police, the bus was heading to Vijayanagar from Jayanagar via Mysuru road when the accused, riding a bike, allegedly confronted the bus at Hale Guddadahalli junction and got into the bus. The accused allegedly verbally abused and assaulted the driver, Murtuja Imam Sab, who sustained injuries in the attack and was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Upon inquiry, the accused reportedly told the police that the bus had brushed against his two-wheeler. Singh then confronted the driver over the matter, which then led to the argument and the alleged assault.

“The bus staff have rejected the claims. We are verifying the CCTV and other technical evidence. Further probe is on,” a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.