 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC driver assaulted over alleged road rage

Published - November 11, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayanapura police have arrested a 36-year-old carpenter who allegedly assaulted a bus driver over a case of road rage at Hale Guddadahalli junction on Mysuru road on Sunday night.

The accused, Kamal Singh, 36, a resident of Malleshwaram, was locked in the bus with the help of the conductor and other passengers and handed over to Byatarayanapura police.

According to the police, the bus was heading to Vijayanagar from Jayanagar via Mysuru road when the accused, riding a bike, allegedly confronted the bus at Hale Guddadahalli junction and got into the bus. The accused allegedly verbally abused and assaulted the driver, Murtuja Imam Sab, who sustained injuries in the attack and was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Upon inquiry, the accused reportedly told the police that the bus had brushed against his two-wheeler. Singh then confronted the driver over the matter, which then led to the argument and the alleged assault.

“The bus staff have rejected the claims. We are verifying the CCTV and other technical evidence. Further probe is on,” a police officer said.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.