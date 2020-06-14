BMTC deploys staff at bus stands

Bengaluru

14 June 2020 00:19 IST

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has deployed additional staff at bus stands to make sure that passengers maintain physical distance while boarding them.

A release from the corporation states that additional bus crew have been deployed at major bus stands during peak hours, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m.

Staff have been directed to ensure that buses are stopped at designated stops. Passengers must wear masks prior to boarding the bus and maintain queues at stops.

On June 10, a BMTC employee attached to Depot 24, Dooravaninagar, near K.R. Puram, which has since been sanitised, tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this instance, many employees in transport services voiced their concerns about safety measures and said transport corporations should initiate more precautions to help contain the spread of COVID-19.