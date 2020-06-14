Karnataka

BMTC deploys staff at bus stands

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has deployed additional staff at bus stands to make sure that passengers maintain physical distance while boarding them.

A release from the corporation states that additional bus crew have been deployed at major bus stands during peak hours, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m.

Staff have been directed to ensure that buses are stopped at designated stops. Passengers must wear masks prior to boarding the bus and maintain queues at stops.

On June 10, a BMTC employee attached to Depot 24, Dooravaninagar, near K.R. Puram, which has since been sanitised, tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this instance, many employees in transport services voiced their concerns about safety measures and said transport corporations should initiate more precautions to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 12:20:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bmtc-deploys-staff-at-bus-stands/article31824022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY