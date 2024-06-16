BMTC conducts survey for feeder bus routes for upcoming Yellow Line of Namma Metro 

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has conducted a survey for the feeder bus routes of the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, which is set to begin commercial operations by this year end.

The BMTC officials stated that a survey is being conducted to identify metro feeder service routes for the upcoming Yellow Line of Namma Metro. “The feeder services are among the most used services in the BMTC, benefiting commuters who use the metro in the city. Therefore, we have decided to extend the feeder service to the Yellow Line stretch, and the relevant route study has been done,” an official said.

Officials further mentioned that they will conduct another study once the Yellow Line stretch is opened for commuters.

Despite the July 2024 deadline stipulated in the State budget presented in February for the launch of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials previously indicated that the line might not be operational until the end of the year due to a lack of trains.

The under-construction 18.82-km Yellow Line connects R.V. Road with Bommasandra. This fully elevated metro route includes 16 stations, linking with the Green Line at R.V. Road station and with the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital station.

The primary objective of the Yellow Line is to enhance connectivity to regions housing major companies such as Infosys and Biocon, as well as to South Bengaluru.

“This line is poised to significantly alleviate the daily challenges faced by Bengaluru’s metro commuters. Moreover, it will augment the overall metro connectivity in the city, contributing to a more convenient and efficient commuting experience. The commissioning of this line is expected to profoundly impact the lives of Bengaluru’s metro commuters, providing them with a more comfortable and efficient service. The BMTC feeder service will greatly help metro commuters by addressing first and last mile connectivity issues,” a BMRCL official said.

