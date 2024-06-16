GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC conducts survey for feeder bus routes for upcoming Yellow Line of Namma Metro 

The primary objective of the Yellow Line is to enhance connectivity to regions housing major companies such as Infosys and Biocon, as well as to South Bengaluru

Published - June 16, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has conducted a survey for the feeder bus routes of the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, which is set to begin commercial operations by this year end.

The BMTC officials stated that a survey is being conducted to identify metro feeder service routes for the upcoming Yellow Line of Namma Metro. “The feeder services are among the most used services in the BMTC, benefiting commuters who use the metro in the city. Therefore, we have decided to extend the feeder service to the Yellow Line stretch, and the relevant route study has been done,” an official said.

Officials further mentioned that they will conduct another study once the Yellow Line stretch is opened for commuters.

Despite the July 2024 deadline stipulated in the State budget presented in February for the launch of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials previously indicated that the line might not be operational until the end of the year due to a lack of trains.

The under-construction 18.82-km Yellow Line connects R.V. Road with Bommasandra. This fully elevated metro route includes 16 stations, linking with the Green Line at R.V. Road station and with the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital station.

The primary objective of the Yellow Line is to enhance connectivity to regions housing major companies such as Infosys and Biocon, as well as to South Bengaluru.

“This line is poised to significantly alleviate the daily challenges faced by Bengaluru’s metro commuters. Moreover, it will augment the overall metro connectivity in the city, contributing to a more convenient and efficient commuting experience. The commissioning of this line is expected to profoundly impact the lives of Bengaluru’s metro commuters, providing them with a more comfortable and efficient service. The BMTC feeder service will greatly help metro commuters by addressing first and last mile connectivity issues,” a BMRCL official said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro / travel and commuting / public transport / Roads and Rails / traffic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.