ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC conductor killed in freak accident

May 09, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old BMTC bus conductor was killed after being crushed to death by a bus in Yelahanka New Town on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Somashekharaiah, was standing behind the bus waiting for passengers to board at the BMTC bus stop at 4th stage, while the driver was in his seat. The bus suddenly started moving backwards and crushed Somshekharaiah to death. Passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Sensing trouble, the driver escaped after abandoning the bus. The Yelahanka traffic police have seized the bus and are on the lookout for the driver.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not clear whether the brake failed and the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator while the bus was on reverse gear, a police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US