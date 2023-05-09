HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC conductor killed in freak accident

May 09, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old BMTC bus conductor was killed after being crushed to death by a bus in Yelahanka New Town on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Somashekharaiah, was standing behind the bus waiting for passengers to board at the BMTC bus stop at 4th stage, while the driver was in his seat. The bus suddenly started moving backwards and crushed Somshekharaiah to death. Passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Sensing trouble, the driver escaped after abandoning the bus. The Yelahanka traffic police have seized the bus and are on the lookout for the driver.

It is not clear whether the brake failed and the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator while the bus was on reverse gear, a police officer said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.