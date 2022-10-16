BMTC charges ₹1 lakh per old buses while selling them to NWKRTC

MD of NWKRTC said buying old buses from BMTC is only for temporary arrangement, the NWKRTC had requested for 100 buses

The BMTC has a fleet size of over 6,700 buses but due to shortage of over 5,000 drivers, operations of buses is limited to 5,600 buses. | Photo Credit: File Photo

MD of NWKRTC said buying old buses from BMTC is only for temporary arrangement, the NWKRTC had requested for 100 buses

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has started sending old buses that are in “good condition” to North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). The BMTC has charged ₹1 lakh per bus. Of the 100 buses, 25 have already been sent to Hubballi, the rest will be sent in a phased manner.

Director (IT) of BMTC A.V. Surya Sen said, “After receiving a request from the NWKRTC, the matter was placed before the board. The board had taken a decision to charge ₹1 lakh per bus and provide 100 buses. These buses have operated in the city limits for a distance of 8.5 lakh to 9.5 lakh km and vehicles are in good condition.” The NWKRTC had initially asked the BMTC to provide buses free of cost.

Like other transport corporations in the country, the NWKRTC too faced financial distress during the pandemic and steep rise in operational costs that include rising fuel prices, which forced it to postpone induction of new buses and instead explore other options. The MD of the NWKRTC Bharath S. said, “Our technical staff inspected the buses before purchasing them from the BMTC. These are not very old buses and are fit to be operated on the road. The 25 buses that we have already received are being used for city transportation in Hubballi, the remaining will be used in Dharwad, Belagavi and other areas. We are procuring old buses from the BMTC not for long-term purposes. These are temporary arrangements. Process is on to induct new buses; the State government has been approached seeking permission to expand the fleet size.”

No new routes operated in the city

Shortage of drivers has crippled BMTC operations. The corporation is not in a position to run schedules or introduce buses on new routes in the city. The BMTC has a fleet size of over 6,700 buses but due to shortage of over 5,000 drivers, operations of buses is limited to 5,600 buses. The officials say though there is scope to run 800 to 900 more buses, staff shortage has become a big hurdle. “The State government has directed us to hire the services of drivers on an outsourcing basis. We are in process to float the tender for the same,” said an official.

They added, “There has been a demand from the public to run more buses on certain routes that have more demand or introduce new routes that include the outskirts of the city. We are not in a position to consider them because of the shortage of drivers,” added the official.