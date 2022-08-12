BMTC bus runs over, kills woman on Magadi Road

ADVERTISEMENT

A 40-year-old woman riding pillion was killed on the spot when she came under the wheels of a BMTC bus on Magadi Road on Thursday. The driver was booked for rash and negligent driving. The bus brushed the handlebar of the scooter, causing both the riders to fall, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Sharada K.R., a homemaker and resident of Mahalakshmi Layout .

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.45 in front of the Royal Mart on Magadi Main Road that falls under the Byadrahalli police station limits. The victim was wearing a half-helmet, but soon after she fell, the helmet also slipped away from her head. Her nephew Sukh Dev, who was riding the scooter also fell, sustaining injuries to his hand and leg, the police said.

Sukh Dev and his aunt Sharada were on the way from their house in Mahalakshmi Layout towards Kachohalli where Sharada was running a fancy store.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the scooter reached in front of Royal Mart near college bus stop on Magadi Main Road, a rashly driven BMTC bus, in a bid to overtake the scooter, brushed its handle. Sukh Dev lost control and fell to the right. Sharada, who was riding pillion, fell and came under the rear wheel of the bus and was crushed to death, the police said.

Sukh Dev informed Sharada’s husband Khemaram Choudhary . Sharada’s body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Based on her husband’s complaint, the Byadrahalli police have registered a case booking the driver of the BMTC bus for causing an accidental death due to rash and negligent driving and further investigations are under way. “There were no potholes or any road construction work that was happening nearby and it was due to the BMTC bus driver’s reckless and rash driving that the accident occurred,” the police said.