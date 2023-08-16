BMTC bus runs over, kills 4-year-old girl

August 16, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl was killed after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ran over her, after hitting the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion with her father on Wednesday morning.

The girl, identified as Poorva Rao M.D., was headed to school when the incident occurred on Subramanyapura Main Road. She was studying in pre-kindergarten. The father, Prasanna M.S., 42, was dropping her to school.

According the traffic police, the BMTC bus that was moving from Uttarahalli to Vasanthapura hit the motorcycle. Mr. Prasanna, who works in a software company, suffered a fracture on his leg as he lost balance of the vehicle and fell. The bus ran over the girl and she was declared brought dead. The father of the victim has been discharged from the hospital.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered at Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station and the BMTC bus has been seized. The driver, Basavaraj Poojary, 47, has been arrested.

