BMTC bus rams bike, rider killed

January 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 35-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed, while two others escaped with minor injuries when a speeding BMTC bus lost control and collided with a series of vehicles moving ahead in Chikkajala on Friday night.

The bike rider, Ayub, who was stuck under the bus, was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries later.

The bus was going from Nagawara to Hedgenagar. Two cars and three two-wheelers were damaged in the accident. The driver claimed that brake failure had led to the accident, but the police are awaiting the experts’ report to ascertain the cause of the accident. Traffic on the busy main road was disrupted for some time until the police cleared the traffic.

The driver of the bus was arrested for causing death due to negligence, and rash and negligent driving, while the bus has been seized for further investigations.