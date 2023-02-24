ADVERTISEMENT

BMTC bus driver arrested in hit-and-run case

February 24, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Mico Layout Traffic Police cracked a recent hit-and-run accident case and arrested a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver. 

On February 19, around 5:50 a.m., a speeding BMTC bus rammed into a scooter on Bannerghatta Road near Jal Bhavan. As the scooter rider and pillion rider fell down due to the collision impact, the rear wheel of the bus ran over the rider Sunail Ahmed, killing him on the spot, even as the pillion rider escaped with minor injuries.

The pillion rider told the police that the bus driver had stopped the bus, got down and even saw Sunail Ahmed dead, but chose to flee from the spot with the bus without helping them. He also said there were passengers on the bus who also did not make the bus driver stop.

Based on the CCTV footage of the incident and surrounding areas, Mico Layout Traffic Police identified the bus involved in the accident and arrested its driver Basavaraj.

The bus had halted in Bilavaradahalli the previous night and was on an early morning trip to Majestic when the accident occurred. The bus driver had not reported the accident to his seniors in BMTC till the police landed at the corporation office. The driver, Basavaraj, now arrested, reportedly claimed that the bus passengers were in a hurry and forced him to leave the spot immediately.

