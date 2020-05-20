Karnataka

BMTC bus crew suspended for carrying passengers beyond seating capacity

Officials say it was the last bus to depart from Majestic bus stand and many were waiting to take it

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC ) on Wednesday suspended the driver and conductor of a bus for ferrying more passengers than the seating capacity on May 19, the first day when services resumed after an extended lockdown.

According to officials, it was the last bus to depart from Majestic bus stand to Yelahanka and many people were waiting to take it.

“Passengers pressurised the crew to allow them to board. By allowing them to board, the driver and conductor flouted social distancing norms. They have been suspended and an investigation is under way,” said a BMTC official.

The incident came to light after a passenger travelling on the bus recorded a video and released it on social media. On the second day too, BMTC recorded low ridership, with passengers demanding that they do away with daily passes for short distances.

KSRTC buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday operated 4,239 bus services and ferried 81,593 passengers. This is a noticeable increase from the first day of operations on May 19, when it ran 1,606 bus schedules carrying 53,506 people.

The corporation had received flak from passengers for not operating to various destinations in northern parts of the State. Many families with children spent Tuesday night at KSRTC Majestic bus stand as they could not get a bus to travel to their destinations.

On Wednesday too, KSRTC ran services only till 7 p.m. From Bengaluru, it operated 752 buses from Majestic to over 60 destinations. People also returned to the city from various destinations such as Vijayapura, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, and others. However, many passengers who arrived at Majestic late evening from other districts struggled to reach their accommodations after 7 p.m. Many spent hundreds of rupees on autos.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:42:24 PM

