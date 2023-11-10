BMRCL to prepare DPR on expanding metro line to Bidadi: DyCM

November 10, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the expansion of the metro network up to Bidadi. The Minister also said that the Bidadi Planning Authority will be renamed as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

He said about 1 lakh people work in Bidadi Industrial Area, and the local elected representatives had requested him to expand the metro line to benefit everyday commuters from Bengaluru. “Considering the demand, I have now asked the officials in BMRCL to ready a DPR to build a new metro line to connect Bengaluru with Bidadi,” he said, adding that a survey will be conducted in Bidadi on whether the line is necessary or not, and later, a proposal will be sent to the State government.

The Minister, after inaugurating a training centre inside Toyota-Kirloskar, said the development activities and setting up of industries in the region would boost land prices. He said about 10,000 acres acquired by the government are lying unutilised and he is now thinking of putting these land parcels into use.

In order to kickstart development, as a first step, BPA will be renamed as GBDA. He said the people in Bidadi should have facilities that are available in Bengaluru and should get jobs. Both metro and development programmes will be announced soon on an auspicious day.

Mr. Shivakumar also said he had asked companies such as Toyota Kirloskar to provide jobs to the kin of farmers who give land to set up industries and even the law dictates the same.