HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMRCL to prepare DPR on expanding metro line to Bidadi: DyCM

he Minister also said the Bidadi Planning Authority will be renamed as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority

November 10, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the expansion of the metro network up to Bidadi. The Minister also said that the Bidadi Planning Authority will be renamed as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority.

He said about 1 lakh people work in Bidadi Industrial Area, and the local elected representatives had requested him to expand the metro line to benefit everyday commuters from Bengaluru. “Considering the demand, I have now asked the officials in BMRCL to ready a DPR to build a new metro line to connect Bengaluru with Bidadi,” he said, adding that a survey will be conducted in Bidadi on whether the line is necessary or not, and later, a proposal will be sent to the State government.

The Minister, after inaugurating a training centre inside Toyota-Kirloskar, said the development activities and setting up of industries in the region would boost land prices. He said about 10,000 acres acquired by the government are lying unutilised and he is now thinking of putting these land parcels into use.

In order to kickstart development, as a first step, BPA will be renamed as GBDA. He said the people in Bidadi should have facilities that are available in Bengaluru and should get jobs. Both metro and development programmes will be announced soon on an auspicious day.

Mr. Shivakumar also said he had asked companies such as Toyota Kirloskar to provide jobs to the kin of farmers who give land to set up industries and even the law dictates the same.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.