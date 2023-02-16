February 16, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Bengaluru

To save Delmia Circle Flyover at J.P. Nagar, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to build the proposed metro corridor under Phase III of Namma Metro above the existing structure.

BMRCL is building a metro corridor from J.P. Nagar 4th phase to Kempapura on Outer Ring Road covering a distance of 32.15 km. This stretch will have 22 stations. The Delmia Circle Flyover is turning out to be a hindrance for construction of the elevated corridor from Vega City Mall side towards Kanakapura Road. The flyover has been built using the median space of the road. The length of the flyover, including ramps, is around 300 metres.

Delmia Circle flyover

The 4-lane flyover was built to benefit motorists coming from Kanakapura Road to Bannerghatta, and vice-versa

The Delmia Circle flyover was opened for motorists in March 2018

BBMP spent over ₹25 crore to build the 291-metre flyover

BBMP took over 2-1/2 years to complete the flyover

A metro official said, ”Usually, Namma Metro corridors on major roads are built on the median. However, in this stretch, no space is available to build the metro pillars. Hence, with approval of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a decision has been taken to construct the elevated corridor above the flyover. For the purpose of constructing elevated lines, portal piers will be constructed on either side of the road above which a viaduct will be placed. A total of 12 piers will be constructed on either side of the flyover. This design will save the flyover as well as accommodate the proposed metro corridor.”

The BMRCL will acquire 767 sqm of land on either side of the flyover for the work. The height of the proposed pillars on either side of the flyover will be over 12 metres.

Opposition from landowners

Some property owners in the area have opposed the proposed metro corridor.

A metro official said, “Some of the property owners are concerned that construction of pillars after acquiring a portion of their properties would deprive them of optimum utilisation of their properties. Some of them had suggested demolishing the flyover and constructing the metro line on the median of the road. But this suggestion is not feasible. The flyover is hardly five years old and demolition serves no purpose.

“In the past, to facilitate construction of an integrated metro station at Jayadeva hospital, the BMRCL had demolished a flyover. It was absolutely necessary as the BMRCL is building an integrated station, and also accommodating a metro-cum-rail corridor. Near Delmia junction, we are constructing only an elevated corridor.”

The Phase III of Namma Metro project is awaiting clearance by the Central Government. The State Government had cleared the project with two corridors and sent the files to the Central Government for approval.

Another corridor proposed under Phase III is Hosahalli to Kadabagere on Magadi Road. The total length of this corridor is 12.5 km. Total project cost of both the corridors is over ₹16,300 crore.