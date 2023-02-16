  • The 4-lane flyover was built to benefit motorists coming from Kanakapura Road to Bannerghatta, and vice-versa
  • The Delmia Circle flyover was opened for motorists in March 2018
  • BBMP spent over ₹25 crore to build the 291-metre flyover
  • BBMP took over 2-1/2 years to complete the flyover