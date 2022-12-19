BMRCL to allow purchase of group tickets in hundreds and thousands with discounted rates

December 19, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

In future, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) will allow hosts or organisers of family events, political rallies, and others to purchase group tickets in hundreds and thousands. The BMRCL is also contemplating giving more comfort of travel for group-ticket holders to enter and exit metro stations of their choice.

The ticket fare is likely to range from ₹30 to ₹35 depending on the number of people travelling and whether the purchaser is looking for multiple exit or entries for travellers and others. Officials said that group tickets will be issued in the form of paper tickets.

Managing Director of BMRCL, Anjum Parwez, said: “For the benefit of people travelling in large numbers, the BMRCL is proposing to offer group tickets at discounted rates. These tickets can be used by people to attend family functions such as weddings, birthday parties, or rallies by the political parties. Group-ticket holders will be allowed to travel in the regular train services. We are contemplating allowing them to enter and exit from stations of their choice. If an organiser of an event purchases a group ticket and distributes it to the participants, they can travel to a particular station from different metro stations. The hosts of family events even can give group metro tickets along with the invitation cards.”

During the flower shows at Lalbagh, IPL and cricket matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and on other special occasions, BMRCL has been issuing paper tickets for the benefit of the passengers.

On August 15, a record number of 8.25 lakh passengers travelled in Namma Metro. The number of travellers on that day surged as the Congress held a rally at National College ground and bought metro tickets for participants in thousands and people travelling to Lalbagh to see the flower show too turned up in thousands at metro stations. The BMRCL is seeing more fair box revenue during forthcoming elections.

“The State will go to elections next year. All parties cutting across party lines will hold rallies at different locations in the city. Thousands will participate in these rallies. Considering the traffic situations in the city, travelling in the Metro will be a comfortable option,” said Mr. Parwez.

Bengaluru city has an operational metro line of 55 km. At present, metro trains are operated on two lines, Kengeri to Baiyappanahlli (purple line) and Silk Institute to Nagasandra (green line).