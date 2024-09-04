BMRCL signs agreement to provide walkway from Pattandur Agrahara metro station to ITPL campus

An agreement has been signed between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and Information Technology Park Ltd. (ITPL) to provide direct access from concourse level of Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station to ITPL premises through a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) walkway for a period of 30 years and contributing ₹10 crore for the same. This is first such agreement on the reach-1 extension from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield metro corridor.

The construction of the access infrastructure will be carried out by BMRCL and the cost will be borne by ITPL. This will help 50,000 employees of ITPL immediately and about 60,000 employees by 2025 working on ITPL campus to access their office from the metro station without crossing the road.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalpana Kataria, executive director (C&AM), BMRCL, appreciated the contribution of ITPL to promote sustainable transport and seamless connectivity to its employees and requested other corporates near metro stations to come forward for innovative financing or direct connectivity from metro stations for the convenience of employees.