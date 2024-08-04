GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BMRCL planning to install platform screen doors at metro stations

Published - August 04, 2024 06:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Railings that have been installed at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station in Bengaluru.

Railings that have been installed at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

Following multiple instances of people either falling on the electrified tracks or jumping to their deaths, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is now studying how to install platform screen doors (PSDs) and integrate them into the existing technology at the metro stations.

BMRCL issued a tender to install PSDs on the upcoming Pink Line, Blue Line Phase 2A (Central Silk Board-K.R. Pura), and elevated airport city station as part of the Blue Line Phase 2B (K.R. Pura-Airport) in January 2024. The upcoming Yellow line, expected to be thrown open by year-end will also not have PSDs. BMRCL has also put up safety railings at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro Station.

However, following the death of a student at Attiguppe station in March 2024, demands for PSDs at all metro stations have only grown louder. “PSDs should be integrated into the technology, including signalling, at the stations for them to work in tandem with the train’s arrival and departure. It is easier to do in the new upcoming metro stations. We are studying how to retrofit the existing stations with PSDs. Once we find a feasible technical solution, we will consider retrofitting PSDs into existing stations,” a senior BMRCL official said.

