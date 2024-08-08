BMRCL-NLM sign pact to support women entrepreneurs

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the National Livelihood Mission (NLM) signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday, August 7, to pilot a new initiative aimed at supporting rural and urban women entrepreneurs. The agreement marks the beginning of a one-year project to rent out stalls at Bengaluru Santhe, located at Swami Vivekananda Road.

BMRCL said this partnership represents the first effort to establish a dedicated marketplace for self-help groups, rural artisans, and small-scale entrepreneurs. Bengaluru Santhe, developed jointly by BMRCL, RDPR, and HUDCO, is designed to promote local crafts, khadi, and other rural products, catering to urban audiences.

According to the release, the new marketplace, also known as the Rural Haat, features a cluster of stalls arranged along a central spine, mimicking a traditional street market. The architecture of the site reflects Karnataka’s folk art, creating an attractive destination for both locals and tourists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.